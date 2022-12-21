New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has written a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday. Letter reads that COVID guidelines be strictly followed during Bharat Jodo Yatra. It also asked for strict use of masks and sanitisers. Only vaccinated people should be allowed to participate in the yatra.

In the letter, the Union Health Minister also advised that if implementation of COVID protocol is not possible, then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in national interest and taking note of public health emergency.