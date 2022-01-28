New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday applauds the southern States for their better coordination with the Centre over Covid19 management.

In a review meeting over Covid19 situation that was attended by eight southern States including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Island, and Lakshadweep, Mandaviya said that mutual understanding, sharing best practices and collaborative spirit between the Centre and States have helped in the fight against the pandemic.

Asserting that the central government is always ready to help the States, Mandaviya said, "India's Covid19 vaccination drive is a global success story, especially for such a populous country like ours."

Noting that more than the projected requirements of doses of both vaccines were provided to the States and UTs, Mandaviya asked the States to accelerate the pace of vaccination of the 15-17 years age group and those whose second dose is due.

The health minister also advised the States to focus on ramping up of opening of more teleconsultation centers as part of the Hub and Spoke model for better public health management.

"The teleconsultation centers will help us not only during the Covid pandemic but also for non-Covid medical care," said Mandaviya.

The health ministers especially applaud Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

During the virtual meeting, Kerala has informed that non-Covid medical care for cancer, diabetes management, mental health, etc was also provided through telemedicine centers. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka also highlighted their progress in eSanjeevani with a large number of teleconsultations.

The health minister suggested to the States and UTs to keep a close watch on the emerging clusters and hotspots. "Those States which have reported a lower share of RT PCR in Covid testing need to review the same," Mandaviya said.

The state health minister of Karnataka K Sudhakar, health minister of Kerala Veena George, Tamil Nadu's Ma Subramaniam, Telangana's Thanneeru Harish Rao were present in the meeting.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava, and several others officials from the health ministry were present in the meeting.