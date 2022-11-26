Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Union government has come up with a new rule to curb the manufacturing and sale of spurious drugs. Now, three hundred popular drugs will carry a QR code providing details about the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) used in making these medicines. The Union Ministry issued a gazette notification and the new rule will come into force from August 1, 2023.

At least 300 different types of popular medicines will be under the ambit of QR coding, in order to put a check on the sale and manufacturing of fake medicines. It will also help buyers in knowing the authenticity of the medicines after scanning the QR code and whether they are fake or not. The Union government brought the ordinance after amending the Drug and Cosmetics Act of 1940. Under the new rule, it will be mandatory for pharmaceutical companies to put QR codes on medicines. Four major anti-cancer drugs added to the essential medicines list

Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of All India Organisation of Chemists and Drugs said, "Recently the government of India brought an ordinance, making changes in Drug and Cosmetics Act 1940. Under the new rule putting QR codes on medicine strips will be mandatory. We are supporting the Central government's move as the new rule will come into force from August 1, 2023. The introduction of QR codes will omit those players involved in making spurious drugs. Fake or spurious drugs will be automatically removed from the market with QR coding system coming into effect."