New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022-2023 in Parliament on February 1 at 11 am. The Budget session of Parliament will start on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing both the Houses.

The session will be conducted in two phases --the first phase of the session will end on February 11 and the second phase of the session will start from March 14 and conclude on April 8. In view of COVID-19 guidelines, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will be functioning in staggered timings. The Lok Sabha will function from 4 pm to 9 pm and the Rajya Sabha from 10 am to 3 pm.

However, on January 31 and February 1, the timings will be from 11 am for both the Houses. Meanwhile, the Economic Survey will be tabled at noon on January 31.