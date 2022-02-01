New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Budget presentation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan from the Ministry of Finance in the North Block here on Tuesday morning. MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad had also reached the Ministry of Finance.

The Budget presentation will begin with a speech of the Finance Minister from around 11 am. She will present and read out the Budget 2022 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'. Sitharaman will present a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India for the year 2022-23.

An hour after the conclusion of the presentation of the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, the Finance Minister will table the Budget in the Rajya Sabha, a statement (in English and Hindi) of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government for the year 2022-23. The Minister will also the table, a copy each (in English and Hindi) of Medium-term Fiscal Policy cum Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement and Macro-Economic Framework Statement under section 3 (1) of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003.

People from all sectors are eager to know whether this Budget will be able to alleviate the pain of the man on the street by addressing the issues of inflation and job creation. Besides, healthcare, education, industry, expenditure on the ambitious infrastructure are among various platforms to be impacted by the Budget.

The Budget Session of the parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

