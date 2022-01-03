New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday launched NEAT 3.0, a single platform to provide the best-developed ed-tech solutions and courses to students of the country. The minister also launched All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) prescribed technical books in regional languages.

National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) is an initiative to provide the use of best-developed technological solutions in the education sector to enhance the employability of the youth on a single platform for learners' convenience.

Speaking on the occasion Pradhan said that NEAT will be a game-changer in bridging the digital divide, especially among the economically disadvantaged students and also in fulfilling the knowledge-based requirement of India and the world. The minister informed that 58 global and Indian start-up ed-tech companies are onboard NEAT and are offering 100 courses & e-resources for bettering learning outcomes, developing employable skills and overcoming learning loss. He hoped that the e-content & resources and Digital frameworks like NEAT are a step in the right direction in minimising learning loss.

The minister added that more than 12 lakh socially and economically disadvantaged students have received free ed-tech course coupons worth over ₹253 crore under NEAT 3.0 today. This is one of the biggest gift to the student community from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, he added.

The minister encouraged AICTE to integrate courses in NEAT with skill India to tap the opportunities in emerging areas of skill to boost employability and prepare our youth for the future. He urged that AICTE and ed-tech companies to offer e-resources in the least possible cost.

Pradhan complimented the global ed-tech companies and Indian start-ups who are a part of NEAT 3.0. He said that all ed-techs are welcome to work with a collaborative approach for making education accessible & affordable. But, ed-techs must remember that there is no place for monopoly and exploitation, he added.

On technical books in regional languages, Pradhan said that learning in regional languages will further develop the critical thinking capacity & enable our youth to become global citizens.

Higher Education Secretary Sanjay Murthy; Chairman of AICTE Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe and other senior officials of the ministry and AICTE were present on the occasion.