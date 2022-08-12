New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that the valor of Indian soldiers should be included in the school curriculum of the country. He added that the Education Ministry will soon develop an institutional mechanism for awarding academic credits for certificates received under this initiative.

The minister said that to strengthen the sense of ‘responsibility towards the nation’ from an early age, Education Ministry in consultation with Defence Ministry will work to include the valor of our soldiers and India’s Veergatha in the last 75 years into the school curriculum and our textbooks.

Speaking on the occasion of the felicitation ceremony of Project Veergatha, wherein 25 winners of the Veergatha contest, Super-25 were awarded, Dharmendra Pradhan said that there can be no better celebration of Amrit Mahotsav than honoring India’s Veers. He thanked Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for initiating the Veergatha Project. He said that it is a key to developing strong patriotic fervor and a sense of gratitude towards our Bravehearts.

Further, Pradhan said that Super-25 and Veergatha Project has brought out young India’s patriotism and respect for our heroes in the most creative ways. He also suggested renaming this contest Sena Super 25 in the honor of our soldiers. Meanwhile, the union minister informed that this time Super-25 was conducted among 8 lakh students across 5,000 schools and the education ministry aims to take this initiative to all schools in India and to over 1 crore students going forward.

Veergatha is a project launched as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to inspire and spread awareness among children about the gallant deeds and sacrifices of the armed forces. In the nationwide contest, held between October 21-November 20, 2021, over 8.04 lakh students from 4,788 schools were encouraged to share inspirational stories through essays, poems, drawings, and multimedia presentations. After several rounds of evaluation, 25 students were selected and declared Super-25. Rajnath Singh today felicitated these Super-25 students with a cash prize of Rs 10,000/- each, a medal, and a certificate.