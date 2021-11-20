Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday attended Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh. Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and Cabinet Minister Bishan Singh Chufal and Ganesh Joshi were also present at the flagging off ceremony.

Earlier in the day, the minister was given a rousing welcome by the BJP leader as he arrived in Bhadkatiya on a Mi-17 helicopter.

The event was being held as part of the Uttarakhand government's initiative to collect soil from the homes of war martyrs of Uttarakhand to construct a Sainik Dham (Soldiers' Shrine) in Dehradun. In the 2017 assembly election rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to make 'Sainik Dham' the fifth Dham in Uttarakhand.

In response to BJP's Sainik Dham campaign, the Congress is also honouring the relatives and ex-servicemen of the martyred soldiers. The Aam Aadmi Party has made retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal the Chief Ministerial candidate. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt honoured ex-servicemen at Someshwar on Thursday.

Since the 1962 war, about 2,285 soldiers of Uttarakhand have been martyred. In 2019, martyrdom of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, Major Chitresh Bisht and CRPF jawans Mohanlal Raturi, Virendra Rana in Jammu and Kashmir shocked the entire state.

Uttarakhand has so far received six Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra, 29 Maha Vir Chakra, three Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, 100 Vir Chakra, 169 Shaurya Chakra, 28 Yudh Seva Medal, 745 Sena Nayak, and 168 Mention in Dispatches (MiD).

Also Read: JP Nadda on 2-day Uttarakhand visit, to kickstart Shaheed Sainik Yatra