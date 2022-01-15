Bikaner: Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture and BJP MP from Bikaner, Arjun Meghwal said on Saturday that BJP will be fighting in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections upholding the motto of 'Sabka saath sabka vikas' (development for all), further noting that the ruling party at Centre had included in its ranks 27 leaders from backward classes.

Meghwal, when questioned about the recent defection of three ministers, including SP Maurya, as well as scores of MLAs into SP, said the Narendra Modi government had given back the backward classes their rights and identity.

"There are 27 backward caste ministers in the Modi government, including people from Dalits and OBC categories. Narendra Modi and BJP have provided the backward classes with an identity of their own," Meghwal said.

"BJP has released its first list of candidates today. To fulfill development envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP will come to power in UP yet again," he further noted.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will kick off on 10 February, and will be held across seven phases. Voting for the last phase will be conducted on March 7, and results will be declared on March 10.