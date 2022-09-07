New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 27,360-crore scheme for the development of over 14,000 schools across the country as PM Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI), which is expected to benefit 18.7 lakh students. Under the scheme, over 14,000 schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas as well as schools run by state governments and local bodies, will be strengthened to emerge as PM-SHRI Schools, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scheme on September 5 on Teachers Day to upgrade and modernise existing schools from amongst those managed by the central and state governments, as well as local bodies. The total project cost would be Rs 27,360 crore for five years, of which the central share would be Rs 18,128 crore.

The government expects this scheme to benefit 18.7 lakh students and these schools will be monitored vigorously to assess progress and understand the challenges faced in the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. "PM SHRI will provide high-quality education in an equitable, inclusive and joyful school environment that takes care of the diverse background, multilingual needs, and different academic abilities of children and makes them active participants in their own learning process as per the vision of NEP 2020," said Pradhan, who is the Education and Skill Development Minister.

The Union Cabinet also approved a policy for long-term leasing of railway land for the PM Gati Shakti programme, which the government said will help set up 300 cargo terminals and generate 1.25 lakh jobs. The new policy will help provide a land lease for a longer period of up to 35 years as against five years at present, Union Minister Anurag Thakur told the media after the cabinet meeting.

With an employment generation potential of about 1.25 lakh jobs, the policy will also bring more revenue to the Railways; 300 cargo terminals will be developed in five years. The new policy will enable the integrated development of infrastructure and more cargo terminals.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet approved the second phase of the Kochi Metro Rail project, which will have 11 stations covering a length of over 11 km and cost Rs 1,957 crore. In a statement after the cabinet meeting, the government said preparatory work for the second phase, including road widening of the Seaport Airport Road, is progressing well.

The first phase in Kochi from Aluva to Petta, covering a length of 25.6 Km with 22 stations at an estimated completion cost of Rs.5181.79 crore, is fully operational. The second phase from JLN Stadium to Infopark will pass through Kakkanad. The Kochi Metro Phase 1A project of viaduct of 1.80 km between Petta to SN Junction with an approved cost of Rs 710.93 crore is being implemented as a state sector project.

Kochi Metro Phase 1 B Project of 1.20 km from SN Junction to Thripunithura Terminal is also under construction as state sector project. Kochi is Kerala's most densely populated city and is part of an extended metropolitan region, which is the largest urban agglomeration in the state. The Kochi metropolitan area is estimated to have had population of about 20.8 Lakh in 2013, 25.8 lakh in 2021 and 33.12 lakh by 2031. (PTI)