New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to open a new Indian mission in Lithuania to further deepen the strategic cooperation with the Baltic nation. The government said the opening of the mission in Lithuania will help India expand its political, strategic and economic engagements with that country. "The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded approval to the opening of a new Indian mission in Lithuania in 2022," an official statement said. "Opening of the Indian mission in Lithuania will help expand India's diplomatic footprint, deepen political relations and strategic cooperation, enable the growth of bilateral trade, investment and economic engagements and facilitate stronger people-to-people contacts," it said.

The government said setting up the mission will provide for more sustained political outreach and help garner support for India's foreign policy objectives. "Indian mission in Lithuania will also better assist the Indian community and protect their interests," it said. "The decision to open a new Indian mission in Lithuania is a forward-looking step in pursuit of our national priority of growth and development or 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'," the government said. It said enhancement of India's diplomatic presence will, inter-alia, provide market access for Indian companies and bolster exports of goods and services. "This would have a direct impact in augmenting domestic production and employment in line with our goal of a self-reliant India," it added.

PTI

