Delhi: Former Union Minister of State for Finance and BJP MP from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, Jayant Sinha praising the Union Budget 2022-23 said this budget will fulfil the aspirations of people and will take India to the golden period of economic prosperity while giving impetus to development.

Capital expenditure has been increased from Rs 5.5 lakh crore to 7.5 lakh crore which will increase employment and production. Incentives have been taken to achieve the goals of sustainability and NetZero in the country.

The General Budget 2022-23 is a strong example of India's economy growing rapidly even in the Corona crisis. The budget has also been increased to 39.45 lakh crores, he added.

Describing the budget of self-reliant India, Jayant Sinha said that "it will strengthen every section including youth, farmers and women. This visionary budget will add new dimensions in the expansion of new India in the coming years."

Both inflation and unemployment were kept under focus in the budget, investment is given the priority that will lead to the generation of employment. Inflation will also be under control as no major changes have been made in the policy, he added.

"A lot of money was allocated in the budget for the expansion of National Highways and Railways. In my parliamentary constituency Hazaribagh, Ranchi - Barkakhana railway line is getting an expansion till Hazaribagh. Work on National Highways is going on in Hazaribag, Ring Road is under construction, Hazaribagh-Giridih NH, and many others. We are providing water to every house in Hazaribagh by placing deep borings and Solar Water Towers."

