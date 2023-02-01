Hyderabad: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fifth straight Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024). The Union Budget 2023 comes at a time when the global economy has slowed down. She will present it to the Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that the Union Budget 2023 will be a ray of hope for the World. The ray of hope being seen by the world will glow brighter yet. For this, I firmly believe the finance minister will make all efforts to meet these aspirations, Modi said. I hope it will strive to fulfil people's hopes, aspirations and also boost the hopes with which the world is looking at India, the PM said.

"I too belong to the middle class so I can understand the pressures of the middle class. I identify myself with the middle class so I know," Nirmala had said earlier. She was speaking at a function organised by the Panchjanya magazine, an RSS- associated weekly. She recalled that the present Modi dispensation has not imposed any fresh taxes on the middle class and added that the income of up to Rs 5 lakh is exempt from the income tax.

Where to watch? You can follow the real-time minute-to-minute live coverage of ETV Bharat to track the Union Budget 2023 here. Doordarshan and Sansad TV will live broadcast the Union Budget 2023-24. It will be available on their official YouTube channels. It will be live telecast on the social media platforms by Press Information Bureau (PIB). The YouTube link of PIB is published hereunder for ease of access.