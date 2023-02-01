New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament. Here are excerpts from her speech:

"The Government has to forgo a total revenue of Rs 35000 crore because of this. There will be Rs 3 lakh tax exemption on leave encashment. The limit has been increased to Rs 25 lakh," the Finance Minister said.

As for salaried persons and pensioners with an income of Rs 15.5 lakh rupees or more, they will get a benefit of Rs 52,500. The highest tax in the country is 42.7 percent.

The highest tax in the country is 42.7 percent and the surcharge rate has been reduced from 32 percent to 27 percent. This will bring down the maximum tax rate to 39 percent.

Personal tax:

Individuals with Rs 9 lakh income will have to pay 45000 rupees that 5 % of his income Currently he is supposed to pay Rs 60 000. Those with Rs 15 lakh income will have to pay 1. 5 lakh, 10 percent of his income. Currently, he has to pay Rs 187500

Here are Income Tax rebate slabs:

Rs 0-3 lakh – nil

Rs 3-6 lakh – 5 %

Rs 6- 9 lakh – 10 %

Rs 9-12 lakh - 15 %

Rs 12- 15 lakh 20 %

Above 15 – 30 %

In a major announcement, the Finance Minister said that the Government has decided to increase the rebate limit of Income Tax to Rs7 lakh. This will provide a major relief to tax payers ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Gold, Silver, and Diamonds are costlier, she said adding that 45 percent of the returns were processed in 24 hours . She said that 6.5 crore returns were filed this year.

FY24 net tax receipts is seen at 23.3 lakh crore, the Finance Minister said adding that an infusion of Rs 9,000 cr in the corpus for MSME credit has been done. She said that 100 labs for developing apps to use 5G will be set up adding that there will be customs duty for mobile phone manufacturers duty on the import of certain parts.

The Finance Minister said that 500 new waste-to-wealth plants under the Gobardhan scheme will be set up. She also said that the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore per year will be provided for the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund.

The Finance Minister said that Rs 79,000 crore has been allotted for the 100 last-mile Railway projects. " We are aiming for 100% mechanical desludging in all cities and towns," she added.

She said that Rs. 75,000 crore has been allotted for transport infrastructure projects. The Finance Minister announced Rs 5,300 crore in Central aid to poll-bound Karnataka for irrigation.

The Finance Minister said that replacing old polluting vehicles is an important part of greening the economy. She also said that to scrap old vehicles of the Central government and states will also be assisted in scrapping old vehicles and ambulances. "Funds have been allocated for it," she added.

As for the Railways capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore has been provided she said adding this is the highest ever outlay which is about nine times the outlay made in FY 2013-14.

Regarding support to states for capital investment, the Union Finance Minister said "I have decided to continue the 50-year interest-free loan to the state governments for one more year."

Regarding grants and aid to states, she said that there will be a budgeted capital outlay of Rs 13.7 lakh crore, which will be 4.5 pc of the GDP. As for the empowerment of women, she said that under the Dindayal Antodadya Yojna - National rural livelihood mission- 81 lakh self-help groups have mobilized women. "We will help these groups to reach the second stage of economic empowerment," she added.

Infra investment: "Investment in productivity infrastructure has a large multiplier effect. On growth and employment, private investments have been renewed after the covid pandemic," she said.

As for job creation and creating new opportunities the capital investment outlay increased for the third year in a row by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crores, which would be 3.3 of GDP. " This is three times of the outlay made in 2020," she said.

The Finance Minister said that with Jan Bhagidhari there will be opportunities for citizens, especially the youth. " There will be a strong impetus on growth and job creation, establishing and giving stability to micro-economy," she said. She also said that the number of EPFO members currently stands at 27 crore.

As for investment in infrastructure development, she said that investment in productivity infrastructure has a large multiplier effect. She also said that as for growth and employment, private investments have been renewed after the covid pandemic.

"For job creation and creating new opportunities, Capital investment outlay increased third year in a row by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crores, which would be 3.3 of GDP. It is three times of the outlay made in 2020," she added.

Speaking on Health education and skilling the Finance Minister said that 157 new nursing colleges will be established in colocation with the existing 157 medical colleges established in 2014.

Special drive Sickle cell anemia:

The Finance Minister announced that under the PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman a package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftspeople has been conceptualized which will enable them to improve the quality, scale, and reach of their products, integrating with the MSME value chain.

"Components of the scheme will include financial support, access to efficient green technologies, advanced skill training, social security, modern digital techniques, brand promotion, and market linkages; will greatly benefit people of the weaker sections of the society," she added.

"Per capita income has more than doubled to Rs 1.97 lakh. India's economy increased in size from Rs 7400 crore in digital payments to Rs 126 lakh crore through UPI," the Finance Minister said.

Priorities of the budget: The Union Budget has seven priorities that complement each other. Terming the seven priorities as "Saptarishi guiding us in the Amrit Kaal" she listed them as

1. Inclusive development

2. Reaching the last mile

3. Infrastructure and investment

4. Unleashing the potential

5. Green growth

6. Youth power

7. Financial sector.