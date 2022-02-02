New Delhi: A day after 2022-2023 Budget announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Union Budget has several important provisions to take India forward in the direction of modernity.

The Prime Minister said while addressing a programme on Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha, "Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman comprehensively explained the Budget in a timely manner given its vastness."

"This Union Budget has several important provisions to take India forward in the direction of modernity. It is very important for us to make a self-reliant and modern India. This Budget has several important provisions to take India forward in the direction of modernity. India's economy is expanding continuously due to the decisions taken in the last 7 years," added PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that today the world's perspective of looking at India has changed a lot and now, the world wants to see a stronger India.

"Indian economy is at a turning point. There is a possibility of a new world order post-COVID pandemic. Today, the world's perspective of looking at India has changed a lot. Now, the world wants to see a stronger India," he pointed out.

While addressing BJP workers and leaders, the Prime Minister said, "With the world's changed perspective towards India, it is imperative for us to take the country forward at a rapid pace by strengthening our economy." Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday.

The PM said that the Budget focuses on the poor, middle class and youth and aims to provide them with basic necessities. He further said that this budget has several steps to take India on the road towards modernization.

"In the last 7 years, the decisions taken are continuously enlarging the Indian economy. 7-8 years ago, India's GDP was Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Today, our GDP is nearly Rs 2.3 lakh crore," said PM Modi. The Prime Minister said that in 2013-14, India's exports stood at Rs 2.85 lakh crore and today, it has achieved Rs 4.7 lakh crore.

"With efforts from our govt, nearly 9 crore rural households have already been installed. Out of this, over 5 crore connections have been installed under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the last 2 years," said the Prime Minister.

He said that in this year's budget, there's provision for 80 lakh pucca houses for the poor. For the same, Rs 48,000 crore has been allotted. This will help them overcome poverty and take them forward, he added.

"People, globally, want to see an empowered and strong India. It is imperative for us that we take our country forward at a rapid pace and strengthen it across several sectors," he added.

He said that this is to fulfil new aspirations and it is important that India becomes self-reliant and on that pillar, a modern India is created. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday.