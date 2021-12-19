Morena (MP): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who arrived in Morena on a two-day visit on Saturday, has claimed a thumping victory for the BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media, Tomar said that even now the people of Uttar Pradesh "have not forgotten the corruption and hooliganism that took place under the SP rule".

"Even before the elections in the state, SP-BSP and Congress are crumbling under pressure," he said, adding "that is why their leaders are giving senseless statements."

Regarding the panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh, he said that the polls will be held as and when the Election Commission decides.

"The Supreme Court has directed the State Election Commission to take a decision on it. Accordingly, the process of upcoming panchayat elections will be completed," he said.

Last week, the apex court heard the petition regarding the panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh and directed the Election Commission to take appropriate decision for conducting the polls.

Taking a dig at former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Tomar said that the Samajwadi Party "is seeing its defeat even before the Assembly elections and that is the reason why he is talking nonsense".

"Development work is happening fast in Uttar Pradesh. The popularity of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasing continuously. This time, too, BJP will register its victory with a thumping majority," said Tomar.