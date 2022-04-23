Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that a uniform civil code is being applied “as a pilot project in Uttarakhand and will be applied across the country”.

Shah while addressing an event in Bhopal, said, “Whether it is Article 370, Ram Mandir or any other matter, under the leadership of PM Modi, we have resolved the disputed issues. Now, the full focus is on the Uniform Civil Code.” He said the uniform code is being implemented in Uttarakhand as a 'pilot project'.

The BJP has long been advocating the uniform civil code which refers to uniform personal laws for all religions, a proposal seen as an attack on religious freedom by people of different faiths. The consent of the Parliament is necessary to implement the law in the country. Article 44 of the Indian constitution makes a reference to the uniform civil code.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Shah during his Bhopal visit reviewed the party's preparations for assembly polls next year and the 2024 general elections.

