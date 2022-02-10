Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The city police have taken into custody one person in connection with the alleged throwing of a petrol bomb at the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters here.

An unidentified person allegedly threw a petrol bomb at the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office at around 1 am on Thursday. Speaking about the incident, BJP leader Karate R Thiagarajan blamed the Tamil Nadu government for the alleged bomb attack at the state party office.

"A petrol bomb was hurled at our office around 1:30 am. A similar incident had taken place 15 years ago with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s role in it. We condemn the Tamil Nadu government's role in this incident...We have also informed the police...BJP cadre doesn't get intimidated with such attacks," Thyagarajan told media.

Mambalam police officials who went to the spot initiated a probe and on analyzing the CCTV footage found the person who threw the petrol bomb. According to the police, the person has been arrested and identified as Vinoth. He threw a petrol bomb to show his opposition against NEET exam, the police said, adding that the man had been charged him in many cases.