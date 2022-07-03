Kolkata: An unidentified man entered West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat in Kolkata in the early hours of Sunday. According to police, the man climbed the wall of the Chief Minister's residence wall at around 1 am on Sunday.

Police sources said that the man even sat silently there throughout the night adding that the security guards noticed him in the morning. "He was arrested soon after and an investigation is underway," police said. The Chief Minister's house is under a high-security zone and Z+ security is provided to her. Police said that currently, the investigators are trying to find out how the man was able to enter the Chief Minister's residence despite such heavy security.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, two murders took place near Mamata Banerjee's residence. The security of the Chief Minister's residence also came under scanner at that time. It was noticed that many CCTV cameras near Mamata's residence were not working.