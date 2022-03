Srinagar (J&K): Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday evening shot dead a sarpanch at Srinagar's Khonmoh area, officials said. "At around 6:30 pm, unidentified gunmen fired at a Sarpanch who has been identified as Sameer Ahmad Bhat at Khonmoh area," a police officer said.

He further said, "Bhat died on the spot. Police have reached the crime scene and searches have been launched to nab the assailants. A case has also been registered."

