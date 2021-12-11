Bathinda: Unclaimed bag discovered in Ganesh Basti in the middle of Bathinda city on Saturday has created quite a stir.

As soon as the information was received, police reached the spot with strict security arrangements. Upon viewing the seriousness of the matter, police have blocked a one-way road for the bomb squad team to examine the bag. There was an atmosphere of panic among the people.

Later, addressing the media, Narinder Kumar SHO of Bhatinda Police station said that "after receiving the information about an unclaimed bag lying near the Plaintiff hospital, we reached the spot after informing other emergency services like fire brigade and health department. Till now no suspicious items was found in the bag," he added.

