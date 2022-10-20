Shopian: According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, due to heavy snowfall from Tuesday to Thursday, fruit orchards in Waknaf and other hilly districts of Kashmir valley including the Shopian district of south Kashmir have witnessed chaos as fruit owners and fruit traders are busy picking apples fallen from apple trees.

In the hilly district of Shopian, approximately 30% of the apples are still on the trees, while the branch trimming is still on. There was snowfall in the hilly areas of the district on Thursday, including 3 to 4 inches of snow in Herapura, Sidhu, Deopura Kelar, and other areas.

According to the fruit growers, there is fear of damage to the apple trees due to the unexpected snowfall as the apples on many trees are yet to be plucked. In 2018 and 2019, Kashmir Valley witnessed heavy snowfall in the first week of November due to which the apple orchards were severely damaged.

However, this year only light snowfall occurred in the hilly areas this month, and no information has been received from any area about damage to apple cultivation. Meanwhile, according to the Meteorological Department, the weather is predicted to remain clear till the last end of the month.