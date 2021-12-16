Punjab: The deadlock between teachers and the Congress-ruled Punjab government, headed by Charanjit Singh Channi, came to a head-on, on Wednesday when cops cracked down on them during a rally in Sangrur.

In visuals, cops are seen gagging, dragging and loading the protesters into vehicles after the teachers began chanting slogans against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

One officer was seen dragging a woman protester by her clothes as she wriggled, all the while shouting slogans against the Congress government. Unrelenting, she continued shouting slogans even as she was gagged by the cop and pushed into a bus with other protesters.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was in Sangrur's Fatehgarh Sanna village to inaugurate a cement factory.

When he was about to start his speech, a group of BEd Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualified teachers started raising slogans against the government, demanding jobs.

On hearing the slogans, CM said he knew some people would come to disturb the program. “It does not matter,” he added.

Now the viral videos of the scuffle cops are seen gagging, dragging and loading the protesters into vehicles are doing rounds on the internet and now people are condemning the government.

Read : Sidhu posts picture with Harbhajan Singh on Twitter, triggers speculation