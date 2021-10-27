New Delhi: Tension has been mounting for the Congress party after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh made an announcement regarding the launch of his new party soon to contest all 117 seats during the upcoming Assembly elections.

Earlier this morning, Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary held a meeting with the party's former president Rahul Gandhi at his residence. The meeting lasted for almost two hours. However, both leaders refrained from speaking to the media.

During press conference today, Amarinder Singh launched a scathing attack on Randhawa. "If a (state's) home minister says there's nothing happening in Punjab, he's a totally incapable home minister," said Singh. Singh also extended support for the Centre's decision to expand the BSF's jurisdiction from the existing 15 kilometres from the India-Pakistan border to 50 km, asserting that it was significant for the security of the state. Amarinder Singh also said that he will meet Union Home Minister on Thursday to appeal him to repeal the three farm laws.

Lambasting Amarinder Singh, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president, Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted, "We the 78 MLAs of Congress, could never imagine, what we received an arm-twisted, ED controlled BJP loyal Chief Minister of Punjab @capt_amarinder … who sold the interests of Punjab to save his skin! You were the negative force stalling Justice & development of Punjab."

War of words erupted between Sidhu and Amarinder as the latter replied, "This man knows nothing. He just keeps shooting nonsense from his mouth. I'd been meeting all central ministers to discuss state issues. States can't function unless they work with the Centre. But I don't expect @sherryontopp to know anything about good governance."

Retaliating Sidhu wrote, "You wanted to close doors on me, as I was raising the voice of the people, speaking truth to power! The last time you formed your own party, you lost your ballot, garnering only 856 votes…People of Punjab are again waiting to punish you for compromising on the interests of Punjab!!"

Similarly, Punjab Congress MLA Rajkumar Verka also condemned Amarinder Singh's extension of support to the Centre's decision. Verka said that for the welfare of his state, Captain should support his government rather than backing Center's decisions. "You are joining hands with anti-Punjab forces. The people of Punjab will never forgive you," added Verka.

