Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested the underworld don Suresh Pujari, the brother of gangster Ravi Pujari, in Philippines.

It is reported that he was involved in various ransom collections by threatening politicians, reputed businessmen in the Thane district. He has also threatened hotel owners in parts of Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, and Ulhasnagar.

It was also reported that he stayed abroad and made ransom calls, from where he made similar threats to MLA and Minister Jitendra Awhad. Following which the Minister had written a letter to the CM mentioning the threats he had received from Suresh Pujari.

It is to be noted here that 2 years ago, the gangster priest had threatened to kill a canteen trader living in Kashish Park. Gaikwad, MLA of Kalyan, was also threatened in a similar manner. This tarnished his political image and his cable business association.

It was identified that Suresh Pujari was earlier working at Vishwas Dhaba in Ulhasnagar, residing at Asalfa Village in Ghatkopar. His crimes began from there and the CCTV footage of his earlier crime, Sachchidanand cable trader in Ulhasnagar being shot has been recovered by the police.

Lately, the gangster was extended with an open challenge doubting his guts to face them in person, by the son of Sumit Chakraborty, a builder from Ulhasnagar.

Also read: Mumbai police file charge sheet against Param Bir Singh, three others in extortion case