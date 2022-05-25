Mumbai: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Alishah Parkar informed the Enforcement Directorate that the don is currently living in Karachi, as mentioned in the latest charge sheet filed by the ED on Monday in connection with the money laundering case against Ibrahim. Alishah, the son of Haseena Parkar, has also said that he wasn't in touch with Dawood.

The ED charge sheet further claims that Dawood's wife Mehajabin used to contact the Parkar family during festivals like Eid. Alishah was grilled by the ED earlier in February. His statement has been furnished along with the charge sheet as a part of the proof. The ED recently filed the charge sheet in a Mumbai court in the matter. This is the same case in which NCP leader Nawab Malik is also facing prosecution.

Salim Qureshi, an aide of Chhota Shakeel, was also interrogated by the team of the central probe agency. The ED has claimed that Qureshi went to Pakistan several times using a forged passport. He also allegedly works at the behest of Dawood and Shakeel.

The ED initiated a money-laundering investigation against Dawood Ibrahim and others on the basis of an FIR registered by the NIA on February 3, 2022, under section 120B of IPC, read with sections 17, 18, 20,21,38 and 40 of UAPA.

In the aforementioned FIR, Dawood Ibrahim, Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna, Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tiger Memon were named as accused. The FIR also stated that Dawood Ibrahim, after leaving India, started controlling his criminal activities in India through his close associates such as Haseena Parkar alias Haseena Aapa and others.