Visuals from the accident site in Nagpura, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A woman and her two-and-half-year-old son were killed after an under-construction metro pillar collapsed near the Nagawara area of Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. The incident happened at the HBR Layout at around 11 am,

As informed by the police, the TMT bars erected for the construction of a pillar fell on their scooter, thereby injuring the two. They were severely injured after the accident and were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment in critical condition, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The pillar weighs several tonnes with a height of over 40 feet. The construction of "Namma Metro" (Bengaluru Metro) here is underway, with several such metro pillars under construction across the stretch between Kalyan Nagar and HRBR Layout.

The collapse affected the movement of traffic in the area. People were seen trying to move the fallen pillar to ease traffic flow. Police said they have registered a case and an investigation will follow.