Pune (Maharashtra): An under-construction building in Pune collapsed late at night on Thursday leading to the death of five labourers and injuries to several others, said local police. "Ten labourers who were working underneath a structure of iron rods got trapped after the structure suddenly collapsed on them," said Sunil Gilbile, Chief Fire Officer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the death of workers due to an under-construction building collapse in Pune. "Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest," PM Modi tweeted.

The primary investigation suggests that the incident happened due to a lack of precautionary measures at the site. "Five people have died on spot, two are critically injured while three have suffered minor injuries. The primary report suggests that precautionary measures are not in place at this site," said Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune Police.

The local MLA Sunil Vijay Tingre also visited the spot to monitor the relief operation. "I have come to know that construction on this site goes on for 24 hours continuously. So we have no idea for how long these labourers were working. They must be tired, which might have led to the mishap. Other labourers present here have informed me that the injured belong to Bihar," he said. The authorities have launched an investigation into the reason for the collapse. More details are awaited.

Earlier in 2016, a similar accident had taken place wherein the slab of a building under construction at Balewadi in Pune had collapsed. Nine workers were killed. In addition, many people were injured. Work on the 14-storey building, Park Express, in July 2016 was on in the Balewadi area when the unfortunate incident took place. The accident was so horrific that some of the workers had fallen from the 14th floor.