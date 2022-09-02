Jammu: A two-storey under-construction building at the Janipur area of Jammu district collapsed in Jammu on Thursday evening. No casualty has been reported in the incident so far. As per local inputs, one Vishal Sharma of Roopnagar had some two weeks ago lifted a structure using hydraulic lifts (jacks) and made it a two-floor building.

However, the unstable building opposite the offices of Sub -Registrars, Registration collapsed at around 6 pm on Thursday, an official said. He said the debris fell on the road, thereby blocking it. Soon after the incident, a major rescue operation was launched by the police and civil administration assisted by an SDRF team. However, no casualty was reported at the time this report was filed. Some electric polls on the road near the spot also collapsed, disrupting the power supply, which is also being restored by the field staff.