Katihar(Bihar): Five laborers were injured after an under-construction bridge collapsed on Saturday leading to panic and resentment toward the government among the local residents in Katihar, Bihar. The injured have been rushed to Purnia district hospital for treatment.

After the under-construction RCC bridge collapsed, the local residents alleged that it was due to the greedy government officials who use low-quality materials for construction. The RCC bridge was being constructed between Bakiya Nayatola and Dummar of Sameli block under Mukhyamantri Grameen Vikaas Yojana (Chief Minister's Rural Development Scheme).

According to the local villagers, the materials used for the construction work of the bridge were not as per the standard. The road-cum-bridge connecting NH 31 Dumar Chowk to Marghia SH of Barari block was constructed at a cost of Rs 2.63 crore. The construction work is being conducted by Golden Agency Purnia. The foundation stone of the work was laid by the MP, MLA, and MLC only about four months ago.

As soon as the information about the bridge collapse reached the Burari Police, Station House Officer and BDO reached the spot. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Udayan Mishra has ordered an inquiry into the entire matter. Katihar DM Udayan Mishra said, "due to the collapse of the under-construction bridge, arrangements are being made for proper treatment of the injured laborers. The entire matter will be investigated and stringent action would be taken against the guilty." Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also expressed shock over the incidents of the bridge collapse in Bihar.