Bengaluru: The India Under 19 squad returned to India on Tuesday after they clinched the Under 19 Cricket World Cup for the record fifth time.

The team had a long flight from the Caribbean with connections in Amsterdam and Dubai before reaching Bengaluru. Then from Bengaluru, they went to Ahmadabad.

India defeated England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals. The BCCI is likely to hold its felicitation program today.