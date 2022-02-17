Rohtak (Haryana): An under-16 national Discus thrower, Jatin Dhaka lost his life in a road accident on Thursday. The incident happened under Kalanaur police station limits in Rohtak district. Jatin was on his way home after attending a wedding ceremony with his brother and friends.

Jatin with his brother Sunny Dhaka and friends Aman and Mohan were returning in a car after attending a friend's sister's wedding in Sanjarwas village of Charkhi Dadri. While Sunny was driving the car, Aman was sitting beside him while Mohan and Jatin were in the rear seats. As their car reached near Kherdi turn in Kalanaur, a speeding vehicle coming from behind rammed into their car, overturning it.

Jatin and Mohan were grievously injured. They were rushed to Community Health Center Kalanaur for treatment from where Jatin was referred to Rohtak PGIMS where doctors declared him brought dead. The Kalanaur police reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the deceased's brother Sunny. On the basis of the statement, a case has been registered against the unknown car driver under sections 279, 337 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

