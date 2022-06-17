Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Lucknow PUBG killing has taken a new turn after the confessional statement of the accused so far indicated some other reason as the motive behind the killing. The accused minor boy in a confessional statement to officials of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) said that playing games on a mobile phone was not the motive behind the killing. "I hated an uncle who used to visit house to take dinner in my father's absence. My mother and father often picked up fights over this uncle's visit to the house. I used to hate him visiting the house in my father's absence."

During the first phase of counselling at the Correctional Home Centre which was on June 8, the juvenile wept bitterly in front of the officials and unravelled the reason behind the killing.

A CWC official quoting the juvenile said that when the child's father had gone to Asansol in West Bengal, at that time a person--the boy used to call him 'a property dealer wale uncle'-- frequented the house to meet his mother. "I was nurturing a feeling of revenge and once I told my father on my birthday about the incident. When I put the matter before my father, a heated argument ensued between my father and mother. My mother stopped talking to me and she also thrashed me, which made me grow angrier," told the child to a CWC member.

The child further confessed that "What was going on at home in my father's absence was known to him. Despite knowing the fact my father was in a helpless situation. My father was also knowing that I was unable to do anything in the matter. Lastly, I killed my mother and informed my father through video calls. Thereafter, my father informed the police."

PGI Inspector Dharmapal said what came out during the confessional statement of the juvenile on June 7 was the only truth. The call record details (CDRs) of others-- linked with this murder case-- are being scanned. The child always disliked his mother meddling in his matter; because both were not on talking terms.