Machilipatnam: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly forced to shift his 14-year-old nephew’s dead body on a motorbike to the mortuary after officials did not respond to his request for an ambulance in Andhra Pradesh’s Machilipatnam.

Naveen, an eighth-class student in a local government high school, went to Manginapudi beach on Sunday along with his friends. While taking bath, Naveen, drifted away into the sea. Following the incident, the family contacted the police after which police registered a missing complaint and started a search operation.

On Monday morning, some villagers found Naveen's body on the shore of a nearby village and alerted police officials and family members. Following this, Naveen's family members reached the spot and took the dead to the district hospital mortuary on bike.

Family members alleged that first they contacted officials and requested an ambulance to shift the boy’s body to the mortuary but when they didn't respond so they were forced to take it on their bike.