Nahan: In a horrific incident, a 16-month-old girl child was raped by her own uncle in Himachal's Nahan on Saturday. As the incident got reported, police immediately arrested the accused and presented him before the court on Sunday, from where he has been sent on 3 days police remand.

After receiving information, DSP Headquarters, Meenakshi Bhardwaj, also reached the spot along with the police team. Sensing the sensitivity of the case a forensic team has been called in for gathering evidence.

Confirming the incident, Meenakshi Bhardwaj said, "A case has been registered under section 376 of IPC and POCSO Act at Women's Police Station, Nahan. The accused was immediately arrested and produced before the court from where he has been sent on police remand for 3 days."

As per the information received from the police, the 34-year-old accused is a migrant laborer and belongs to the Bengali community, as the victim's family was not a native of Nahan. The accused used to stay beside the victim's house and visited the house regularly being a relative to the victim's family.

On the day of the incident, the accused started playing with the girl child and later took her with him, as he was known to the family, the child's mother did not object to it.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old cousin of the girl child heard her little sister crying and entered the accused house and saw the girl child. He picked up the girl and then narrated the ordeal to the rest of the family members, after which the police were informed about the incident.

