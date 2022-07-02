Udaipur: The Rajasthan police have found a Scooty, which was parked outside the Kanhaiya Lal tailor shop since his murder. It may be recalled that tailor Kanhaiya Lal was murdered by two Muslim youth in Udaipur as he had supported former spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media on June 28. The accused fled the spot after committing the heinous crime on a motorcycle and it was recorded on the CCTV footage that was procured by the investigative agency. Now NIA is investigating the unclaimed and parked Scooty. Sources said that the Scooty belongs to the accused Ghouse Mohammad.

The NIA was probing the unclaimed Scooty to check whether it has a connection with the Kanhaiyalal murder case or not as investigating agency has collected the photos and video of the Scooty. It is learnt that since the tailor's murder the Scooty was parked there. Even four days after the incident no one came to claim the bike. According to the RTO, the Scooty bearing number RJ-27-BS 1226 was registered in the name of Ghouse Mohammad.