Haveri (Karnataka): Indian Embassy Joint Director Nimesh Bhanot assured Naveen's brother Harsh over the phone on Wednesday that he would do his best to bring Naveen's mortal remains to India and explained to him the situation in Ukraine.

Nimesh Bhanot said, "he will make all efforts to bring back Naveen's mortal remains", but the delay in bringing the mortal remains to India was due to escalating situation in Ukraine. Therefore, Naveen's mortal remains were kept in a local hospital in Kharkiv.''

Naveen, a resident of Karnataka's Haveri, was a fourth-year MBBS student at the Kharkiv National Medical University was standing in a queue outside a grocery shop when he lost his life to shelling in Ukraine.

What is called International law?

Many provisions have been made in international humanitarian law regarding people, who died during international military conflicts. Some rules have been made in the third paragraph of Article 17, 1949 of the Geneva convention. During armed conflicts, an official grave registration service would be established. Also, the mortal remains of the deceased will be transported to his home country through possible transportation. These provisions will also apply to the ashes of the mortal remains.

Geneva Convention III

Article 120 of the Geneva Convention III of 1949 deals with the possibility of the return of the mortal remains to the home country in paragraph VI. For the record after any conflict that would be the responsibility of the power controlling the area that the mortal remains shall be kept until proper disposal by the grave registration service as desired by the household. This rule will also apply to ashes.

The second paragraph of Article 130 of the Geneva Convention IV of Geneva Convention IV

1949 provides that the ashes or mortal remains shall be preserved by the detaining authorities and shall be transferred to the next of kin at their request as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday made a controversial remark, stating that 90 per cent of students, who go abroad fail the National Entrance cum Entrance Test (NEET), the qualifying exam for studying medicine in India.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that "efforts are on bringing back the rest of the stranded students from Kharkiv and Kyiv and the mortal remains of Naveen by following the procedures in Ukraine. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, we are trying to evacuate all the stranded Indian students to return back to the country." When Joshi was asked about his controversial remarks he stated further, " right now our priority is to bring back all the students from the war-torn country."