New Delhi: Several families of the CRPF's (Central Reserve Police Force) 88 Mahila Battalion have been allegedly denied entry into the newly built-allotted quarters of the force in New Delhi's Dwarka for "unavailability" of CRPF babus for the formal inauguration even as a top official denied the allegation.

An official privy to the development told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity that the first batch of 50 allottees was supposed to enter the quarters allotted to them on Wednesday "but as the formal inauguration of the quarters has not been done yet, they were restricted from entering into their allotted houses." As per the official, IG of CRPF of the northern sector was supposed to inaugurate the quarters. He said the quarters were ready in January only, but the inauguration has not yet taken place "due to some official issues".

The 221 quarters built for the families of the CRPF's Mahila Battalion include 208 type II quarters, 6 type III quarters, 5 type IV quarters, and 2 type V quarters and have been built by the CPWD later taken over by the CRPF's internal board. Of the 5 companies of the Mahila battalion of CRPF, one company is deputed in J&K, two companies are assigned with Delhi police, one company has been deputed for Parliament duty and one company has recently come from five states where assembly elections were held.

When contacted, Rajesh Kumar, IG of CRPF's northern sector disputed the allegations that the troopers were denied entry into the quarters for unavailability of babus for the inauguration. He said that currently, an inspection of the quarters is going on after which they will be thrown open for the eligible troopers.

Pertinently, CRPF director general Kuldeep Singh recently said that the security agency is determined to provide quarters and all facilities to its Mahila battalions "as CRPF encourages to recruit more women personnel into the force". A parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs in its 238 reports tabled in the Parliament recently pointed out that against the posted strength of 3,09,686 personnel, CRPF has 9,854 women personnel which is 3.18 percent of the total posted strength.

