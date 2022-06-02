Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mentally disturbed over not being able to pay the school fee of his daughter, a person from Indore in Madhya Pradesh died by suicide on Wednesday. The deceased had lost his job during the lockdown and was also facing financial hardships for the past several months.

The deceased Amit whose daughter was a student of Class III and the school management put the result on hold as Amit was unable to clear the school fee. The school authorities also frequently called up Amit over the phone asking him to clear the school fee of his daughter, alleged the family members of the deceased. Vexed over it, Amit allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday.

Read: Youth allegedly ends life after parents denied internet access

Amit, a resident of Hatod locality in Indore, allegedly took poison. "Amit woke up on Wednesday and came downstairs. But, he slumped to the ground. We immediately took him to MY Hospital where doctors declared him dead," stated the deceased's mother. Relatives of Amit also alleged that he also sought help from local leaders of his area in this regard, but it didn't materialise. Station House Officer (SHO) Rajiv Tripathi said, "The matter is being probed from all angles. We are recording the statement of the deceased's relatives."