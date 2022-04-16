Una(Himachal Pradesh): A shocking case of a 17-year-old minor has come to light from the Bangana sub-district here, wherein the culprit raped the girl and recorded a video of the heinous crime to blackmail her. After the culprit made the video viral, the police arrested the accused after registering a case on the complaint of the victim's family.

As informed by the victim, the culprit came in contact with her through the social media platform Instagram. Soon the acquaintance turned into friendship, and the two also met each in person a couple of times. On March 9, the culprit allegedly asked the victim to meet him in Bangana and pursued her to go to a hotel with him. He then raped her and also videotaped the ordeal without her knowledge.

The accused then made the video viral, while the victim found out about it from her acquaintances. The victim narrated the entire incident to her family, after which a complaint was lodged at the women's police station here. DSP Haroli Anil Patial, who is investigating the case, said, "We are investigating the matter thoroughly. A case has been registered under section 376 of IPC, Section 4 of the POCSO Act, and Section 67A of the IT Act, while we have also arrested the accused. We are also investigating the sources at the hotel to collect more evidence against the culprit," he informed.

