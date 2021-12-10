United Nations: The UN General Assembly has conferred Observer Status to the International Solar Alliance (ISA), a historic decision which India said would help provide for a well-defined cooperation between the Alliance and the United Nations that would benefit global energy growth and development.

The ISA was conceived as a joint effort by India and France to mobilise efforts against climate change through the deployment of solar energy solutions. It was presented by the leaders of the two countries at the 21st Conference of Parties (COP21) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) held in Paris in 2015.

"I am taking the floor on behalf of India and France. I take this opportunity to thank the entire UN membership for adopting the resolution conferring Observer Status to the International Solar Alliance (ISA). I am particularly happy that such a historic decision has been taken by the UN General Assembly under your (UNGA President Abdulla Shahid) leadership, under the Presidency of Hope," Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Ambassador T S Tirumurti said in a statement on Thursday.

"Congratulations!!! Today, the General Assembly, based on the Sixth Committee report, adopted resolution 76/123 & unanimously decided to invite the International Solar Alliance to participate in the sessions & work of the General Assembly in the capacity of an 'Observer'," UNGA president Shahid tweeted.

"The International Solar Alliance @isolaralliance has been unanimously granted observer status by the @UN General Assembly. Thank you all the member states for their support to this important initiative," Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations tweeted.

In a short span of six years, the ISA has become an example of how positive global climate action can be taken forward through partnerships. ISA provides a dedicated platform for cooperation among governments, multilateral organizations, industry, and other stakeholders to help achieve a common goal, Tirumurti said.

"Increasing the use and quality of solar energy to meet energy needs in a safe, convenient, affordable, equitable and sustainable manner enhances energy security and sustainable development, and improves access to energy in developing member countries," he said.

The granting of Observer Status to ISA in the General Assembly would help provide for regular and well-defined cooperation between the Alliance and the United Nations that would benefit global energy growth and development.

Tirumurti thanked all member states, including co-signatories and co-sponsors, for this historic moment.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, on Friday tweeted, "Resounding acknowledgment of PM @NarendraModi ji's vision on climate action. In just 6 years, @iSolarAlliance has been granted Observer Status by UN General Assembly. A sign of overwhelming global support for India's efforts for a sustainable world."

A total of 80 countries have signed and ratified the ISA Framework Agreement and 101 countries have only signed the agreement, according to the ISA website.

PTI

Also Read: UN General Assembly adopts resolution to graduate Nepal, Bangladesh to developing countries bloc