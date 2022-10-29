EAM Jaishankar and UN Chief Antonio Guterres at UN meet in Delhi
New Delhi: Terrorists are abusing new technologies to spread disinformation and foment discord says UN Chief Antonio Guterres in a message to the UN meet in Delhi. "We must adopt concrete measures to address vulnerabilities in digital space," he added.
EAM Jaishankar at the UN meet said that counter-terrorism has become one of the top priorities during India's ongoing tenure in UN Security Council. He further added that terrorism remains one of the gravest threats to humanity. (PTI)
