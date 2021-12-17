New Delhi: State-owned power giant NTPC has received a letter of appreciation from the United Nations for its efforts and commitment towards clean energy.

"NTPC Ltd, India's largest integrated energy company received a letter of appreciation from Ms Damilola Ogunbiyi, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and UN-Energy Co-Chair, for its efforts and commitments towards the process of Energy Compact," the power giant said in a statement.

According to the statement, UN-Energy has acknowledged the commitment of NTPC towards clean energy and welcomed it into the Energy Compact Action Network.

NTPC has submitted its plans towards energy compact, which outlines ambitious goals by 2030.

NTPC's leadership will contribute significantly towards the achievement of SDG7. The NTPC's entry into the Energy Compact Action Network makes it an important representative of the Energy Compact process, it stated.

With its contribution, NTPC has become part of a vibrant Energy Compact community that strives to deliver transformative action.

To provide this community with a platform for interaction, collaboration and knowledge sharing, an Energy Compact Action Network will be launched in early 2022.

Supported by UN-Energy, this network will be an important tool for matchmaking, creating synergies, and mobilising additional commitments and action.

NTPC Group's current installed capacity is 67,907.5 MW (including 13,675 MW through JVs/Subsidiaries), comprising 49 NTPC stations (23 coal-based stations, 7 gas-based stations, 1 hydro station, 18 Renewable projects) and 26 joint venture stations (9 coal-based, 4 gas-based, 8 hydro, 1 small hydro, 2 wind and 2 solar PV).

About 13,600 MW of project is under construction stages.

