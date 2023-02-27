Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): UP muscleman Atique Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen appealed to the Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath's portal stating that police are hand in glove with the victim's family in Umesh Pal murder case. "Police were trying to frame me and my husband in the false case. We had nothing to do with Umesh Pal murder case," she stated.

Hence, we were demanding probe to be conducted by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials. The Uttar Police will even try to eliminate my husband Atique Ahmad. My name was also dragged in the FIR, she said in her letter. Shaista Parveen also dispatched a letter through registered post to the CM;s office.

My husband Atique Ahmad and my brother in law Ashraf's lives are in danger. The duo is likely to be killed in a police encounter. The CBI investigation will help in bringing the truth forward. My two sons were detained by the police for questioning for the past several days. My grandchildren are living in a constant fear, the letter read.

Meanwhile, advocate Umesh Pal, a key witness to 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case was shot in front of his residence on the last Friday. Umesh later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The gunman who also sustained gunshot injuries died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Atique Ahmed, at present, is cooling his heels in Gujarat jail is the main accused in Raju Pal murder case.

During the Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Saturday, Umesh Pal murder case was raised by the opposition members in the House. On the other hand, Yogi said that those involved will in the murder case will not be spared. "The mafia will be demolished in the state," the CM had reiterated.