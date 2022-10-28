Jaipur: New DGP of Rajasthan Umesh Mishra will assume charge in November. He will be replacing incumbent DGP ML Lather. On Thursday, a notification to this effect was released by the government. Born on May 1, 1964, in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, Umesh Mishra is a 1989—batch IPS officer, who is known for taking bold decisions. Besides, Mishra was the first choice of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the former superseded two officers to clinch the top post, said sources.

Before being elevated to the top post, he was also holding the post of Superintendent of Police of Churu, Bharatpur, and Pali districts respectively in Rajasthan. It is also stated that Mishra is a no-nonsense officer and is also known for taking bold steps. New DGP Umesh Mishra while holding the post of DG in the Rajasthan Intelligence department, had busted the Indian Army personnel spy network, working for Pakistan.

The DG of Intelligence, Umesh Mishra, will be replacing incumbent DGP ML Lather in November. Outgoing DGP ML Lather will be superannuated in November. Mishra was awarded President's Police Medal for his meritorious service. He first served as the ASP, Ramganj, in Rajasthan police from 1992 to 94. After that, he also served as the SP of Churu, Bharatpur, Pali and Kota cities in Rajasthan. From 1999 to 2005, he was on a Central deputation and worked as an assistant director in the Intelligence Bureau.