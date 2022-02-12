Lucknow: The accused in the illegal conversion case, Umar Gautam was granted bail by a district court on Friday. Fatehpur Additional District Judge Pratham granted bail to Gautam who was arrested in June 2021 by the ATS and has been in jail for nearly eight months. The legal team of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind is looking after the case of Gautam.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Gautam's lawyer Jia Jilani said while his client got bail in one case-illegal conversion-he is preparing to move the High Court after his bail plea in another case lodged by the Uttar Pradesh ATS was rejected at the district court.

Umar Gautam granted bail in illegal conversion case

" It may take another one to two months for Umar Gautam to get bail in the UP ATS case," said Jilani."

During the hearing of Gautam's bail petition, Gilani argued that all the incidents of alleged illegal conversion against his client were reported before the UP Unlawful Conversion Act 2020 came into force. Jilani also said the investigating agencies could not site any such case in which conversion was done after the law in force.

According to Jilani, the court accepted all the arguments given by him and the other party could not give any evidence of illegal conversion. He said that there was no coercion in all the religious conversions that took place.

"The Government was aware of the matter and it was done following the complete legal process," said Jilani.

