Bhopal/Niwari (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti, who became vocal about the prohibition of alcohol on Wednesday threw cow dung at a liquor shop in Orchha town of Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district. She demanded a complete prohibition of liquor in the state.

After the stone-pelting incident on Tuesday, Bharti in a tweet claimed the shop was not approved for the spot where it was located, and that it was a "crime" to open such an outlet in the holy town of Orchha. However, police said, "the shop was located at the place where it was sanctioned." A video surfaced on social media in which Bharti was seen throwing cow dung at the liquor shop on Tuesday evening in Orchha.

It is a religious town famous for the Ram Raja temple, located 330 km from Bhopal. In the clip, Bharti was heard telling the person shooting the video, "see, I have thrown the cow dung and not pelted stones." Earlier in March this year, the former state chief minister hurled stones at a liquor shop in Bhopal.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday night, Bharti first tweeted, "this shop, located at the main entrance of Orchha, is not only approved for this place, it is approved for a distant village, but is at the mouth of the open Orchha. In this regard, the people and the people of our organization staged dharna continuously."

In another tweet, she said "Gave memorandum to the government and repeatedly appealed to the administration to remove this shop, because it is a big stigma on the forehead of this holy city. By all means, any reaction of the people against this shop against the rules will not go as a crime because opening a shop here is a great crime."

Bharti said she got information that this shop remained open when five lakh lamps were lit on Ram Navami in April this year under the 'Deepotsav' program organized in Orchha. Bharti said, " Ram Navami is considered in Ayodhya. That's why I have sprinkled some cow dung from a holy cowshed on the liquor store." The BJP leader said it is shameful that despite a protest by organizations belonging to our ideology, the shop is still open.

Meanwhile, the Orchha police station in charge Abhay Singh said "the liquor shop was located at the place where it was sanctioned. The liquor contractor shut the shop temporarily after cow dung was thrown on it." Earlier, in March, Bharti had walked into a liquor shop in the Azad Nagar area of Bhopal and hurled a stone at alcohol bottles kept on a shelf there.

In the current financial year, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has under its new excise policy permitted the setting up of home bars and slashed the retail price of liquor by 20 percent. Bharti further tweeted and said, "I came to know that coming from Jhansi towards Orchha, there is a huge shop of country and foreign liquor at the main gate of Orchha, so I immediately informed all the people who had the right to take a decision in this regard. It is immoral and unrighteous."