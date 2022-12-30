Chhindwara: Former BJP leader Uma Bharti has asserted that Hindu deities Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman existed much before the BJP, during the Mughals and the British, as such belong to one and all, not just the Jan Sangh or the saffron party.

While talking to reporters at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, Uma Bharti made a veiled attack on BJP, saying that "The conscience of the caste, creed, community or society cannot be held hostage. Even Lord Shri Ram and Lord Hanuman were not the workers of the BJP. Lord Hanuman was omnipresent even when Jan Sangh or BJP did not come into existence. Lord Hanuman was present even during Mughal or British period or ancient Dwapara Yuga. So Lord Sri Ram or Hanuman belonged to everyone. They cannot be someone's copyright."

Recalling one incident related to Congress party, the former MP chief minister said, "I was once taken aback when some Congress leaders were giving donations for the construction of Lord Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya. At that time some BJP leaders were making fun of the latter. It was not fair on the part of the BJP. I immediately responded to the situation and warned them (BJP) that they did not have the copyright over Lord Shri Ram. Anybody can be Ram Bhakta. Lord Shri Ram is not confined to any particular party."

Speaking about three lobbies in the country — liquor, mining and power, Uma Bharti said, "These lobbies are hell bent on ruining the country. These three lobbies are virtually trying to devour the country and its resources. So we should guard against such lobbies and always take cautious approach."

Speaking about hooch tragedy in Bihar, Uma said, "The BJP leaders are creating lot of hue and cry over hooch deaths in Bihar. But I wanted to know from them hooch deaths were also reported from Morena in Madhya Pradesh where there was no prohibition in place. Hooch tragedy was reported in Pratapgarh also. Hence I always pointed out the yardsticks adopted by the BJP."