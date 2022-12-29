Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): Villagers were living in constant fear of warnings issued by the members of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) that the construction work for the setting up of a mobile tower must be stopped immediately. The ultras on Wednesday erected warning poster at Gongla Gotabenur Chowk under Bawdi Panchayat in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

The poster stated that mobile tower was not required in the area. Otherwise Sarpanch and Deputy Sarpanch will be held responsible and they will have to face the consequences. The poster erected near the mobile construction site was stated to be handiwork of Samdu, the secretary of Nelanar Area Committee of the CPI (Maoist). Since the coming up of the warning poster near the mobile construction site, local residents became panicky.

In a separate incident that took place on December 7, a CPI (Maoist) rebel took away the rifle of a constable deputed at Orchha market. The stolen rifle was later recovered by the police. Whereas on April 29 this year, ultras had torched two vehicles and a motorcycle belonging to a staffer who was supervising the road construction work.

The incident had occurred 15 kilometre away from Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh. Labourers engaged in road construction work had also been held hostage and later they were let off by the rebels after issuing warnings to them.