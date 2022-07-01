New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has set up small teams consisting of two to three members in each group to investigate the recruitment case of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

A senior NIA official told ETV Bharat here in New Delhi that the investigation team have already contacted local police in Assam's Dibrugarh, Chapakhowa and Sivsagar district." The NIA teams have already contacted the local police out there in Assam to verify the facts and numbers of youths joined the outfit in the recent past," the official said.

The NIA has taken over Ulfa's recruitment case after intelligence reports suggested that the outfit has launched a massive recruitment drive to continue extortion business for the outfit besides carrying out subversive activities.

Following strong actions taken by the security agencies, many of the Ulfa cadres either surrendered or were apprehended. "The outfit has been compelled to launch such a recruitment drive as it is facing a membership crisis. They even don't have enough cadres to carry out subversive activities," the official said.

The NIA official said that its team are also in constant touch with the local people of the area. "The local people must be well aware of the families of the youths who have joined the outfit," the official said. As per the intelligence report, many of the youths who have joined the outfit in the recent past have already been sent for training in Ulfa hideouts in different places of Myanmar.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also expressed serious concern over reports of such recruitment spree carried out by the banned organization. The development comes amid reports of Ulfa-I's elusive commander in chief Paresh Barua expressing his intention to initiate peace talk with the Government of India. Although the Central government has also hailed such a move of Ulfa-I, it is not yet clear when such a talk would start.

The Ulfa was formed in 1979 in Upper Assam's Sivsagar district with an aim to make Assam free of Bangladeshi influx and protection of the rights of indigenous people of the State by creating a sovereign identity. The Ulfa-I still pursue their demand for a sovereign Assam which has already been rejected by the Central Government.